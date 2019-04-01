Home Cities Bengaluru

Family climbs tower, demand action against film crew

Angry family members of Sumera, the woman who died on a film set, staged a protest at Bagalur bus stop on Sunday, to demand immediate arrest of the film crew.

They protested against the deaths by climbing a moblie tower in Bagalur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Angry family members of Sumera, the woman who died on a film set, staged a protest at Bagalur bus stop on Sunday, to demand immediate arrest of the film crew. Tension gripped at Bagaluru, when four of the relatives climbed the 50-feet-high mobile tower and shouted slogans against the film chamber. The police rushed to the spot and brought them down from the tower.

Sumera and her daughter were killed during Ranam’s movie shooting at Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in Mahadevakodigehalli village on Friday. The police has made no arrest so far, even though the producer, director and technical team were booked under various section of IPC, including Explosives Substances Act. Sumera’s elder daughterZainab, who also sustained multiple injuries is recovering at a private hospital.

At 3 pm, their family members and friends staged a dharna for about two hours. Sumera’s five-year-old daughter, Ahera, also took part in the protest. They demanded that the police speed up the investigation and arrest the film crew, who are responsible for the deaths. Munnavar, Mansoor, Vahid and Mehaboob climbed the mobile tower, with the threat of holding a hunger strike against the film chamber.  

Senior police officials who spoke to the protestors assured that the probe is still on and the arrest would be made soon.Mehaboob, a relative of the victim’s family told TNIE, “The film crew killed my family members as they did not take any precautionary measures at the public movement area. This shows clear negligence on part of the crew and the film chambers of commerce. The protest is also to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and that action is taken against the chamber.”

The residents were also furious against the crew, for running away instead of providing medical assistance to the victims. Villagers from Mahadeva Kodigehalli had helped shift the injured to a hospital.It may be recalled that on Friday evening, a helium cylinder that was used in a stunt action scene caught fire and hit the mother and daughter, killing them instantly.The film is directed by V Samudra, produced by Kanakapura Srinivas and stars Chiranjeevi Sarja
and Chetan.

