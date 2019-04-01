Home Cities Bengaluru

Helpline comes to senior citizens’ aid in Bengaluru over maintenance issues among family

Elders’ Helpline 1090 is useful as instances of children neglecting their old parents are not as rare as the Indian ‘family-oriented’ society would like to believe.

Published: 01st April 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Senior citizens family issues

Representational image. (Express Illustration)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When Ramachandrappa (name changed) approached the senior citizens’ helpline in the city recently to lodge a complaint against his three daughters for not taking care of him, the case did not come across as a shock or surprise for counsellors at the centre. They say despite laws in place that seek to ensure provision of maintenance for the elders, instances of children neglecting their old parents are not as rare as the Indian ‘family-oriented’ society would like to believe. 

Ramachandrappa (87) had filed a complaint, saying he had given properties to each of his three daughters, but the second one reconstructed the building and gave it out on lease. He had also given Rs 60 lakh to his youngest daughter on the assurance that he would be taken care of. But she said she had spent Rs 5 lakh on the medical expenses of their crippled mother.

When the second daughter was called to the Elders’ Helpline 1090, a joint project of Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT) and Bangalore City Police, she argued that she took care of them for over 20 years and that they had just moved in with the third sibling. It was eventually agreed that the two older daughters would pitch in Rs 7,000 per month while the couple would live with the youngest daughter.

The helpline says it sees 5-8 cases a month, where children do not pay maintenance amount covering food, clothing, living and medical expenses for their elderly parents. The amount can go up to Rs 10,000 per month. According to their data, out of 418 complaints registered from April 2018 to February 2019, 125 cases involved elders being harassed/cheated by family members, like the case of 77-year-old Murulai Pillai, who discovered that his son conned him into selling his property by promising to buy another one in joint names, but instead went ahead to purchase one solely owned by him.

“We try to solve cases amicably. Not all children are willing to pay the maintenance, which leads to a conflict. We counsel them that everyone needs to be involved in taking care of their parents,” Sandhya, project in-charge at the helpline, said. “We also get cases about seniors asking for more money, or inheriting property,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru senior citizens Elders Helpline 1090 Nightingales Medical Trust Bangalore City Police Bengaluru senior citizen helpline

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp