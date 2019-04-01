Looking behind closed doors

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A hashtag #ihaveathingfordoors led CE to Aanchal Viswanathan Anand’s profile on Instagram, which is a mini gallery of doors of all kinds — rustic, antique, and painted with graffiti. Referred to as the Darwaaza series, every photograph has a door count and its location.

Anand is a student of Dance/Movement Therapy (DMT) at Pratt Institute in New York. “Five years ago, I visited Sajjangarh fort in Udaipur for a dance retreat. When we went sight seeing, I was intrigued by the fort’s architecture. One particular door caught my attention. I captured it, uploaded on Instagram and people ‘liked’ it. Since then, everywhere I turned, I could see only doors,” says Anand.

The Darwaaza series soon became an extended project. Right now, the count stands at 96 photographs.“I have many questions when I look at a door — what’s behind the doors, who lived there and how old are they? Doors can also be a metaphor for opportunities. Every city has different doors that reflect the culture of the place. I call it the Darwaaza series because I captured the first one at Udaipur. If I had seen one in Mylapore then the name would’ve been different,” she shares.

Anand is selective about the photographs of the doors she shares on Instagram. “Certain doors call me. It’s a gut feeling. I stare at them for a few minutes and end up capturing them,” she says. Not just doors, mosaics, floor patterns, and ceilings also intrigue Anand and has opened up her perspective to observe diversity in art and architecture around her. She hopes to publish a coffee table book or a postcard

series with her collections.

