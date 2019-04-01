Man ends life after tiff with friends

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a tree allegedly after a tiff with his friends while playing volley ball, at Nandagudi on Saturday. The deceased Murali was working in a petrol pump.Nandagudi police said Murali was addicted to alcohol and his mother had scolded him for not going to work regularly. Upset over this, he went to play volley ball where he had a quarrel with his friends. He then went to an isolated place and hanged himself. However, he left no suicide note and police have taken the statement from his friends.Murali’s father Nagarajachari didn’t blame anyone for the death. Further investigation is on.

