Moderate tree cutting, citizens’ group asks Metro

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation’s (BMRCL) plan to fell 245 trees for the new Metro line from Metro Dairy Circle to Nagwara may just be delayed, thanks to the demand made by citizens’ group The Knights for Queens. Members from the group recently met the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and BMRCL to discuss the proposed cutting of 245 trees in Bannerghatta.

A total of eight members attended the meeting from the group and claimed that last year, the previous DCF Appa Rao assured them that the forest department will not cut any marked trees at the Dairy Circle stretch. However, about 245 trees are marked to be cut for the new Metro line.

Though the members are supportive of the upcoming Metro line, they request a moderation in the number of trees being cut. “The transplanting and replanting trees method has not really been successful in the city so we need to be careful while cutting them,” said Harini Raghavan, a member of Knights for Queens group. Another member, Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, stated that it was necessary to have the right amount of clarity between the departments and the public, so that the latter could support all Metro development efforts. A rule by the Forest Department states mandatory public consultation if more than 50 trees are being cut.

Another meeting is yet to be scheduled, where the departments will take into account public opinion before felling any tree. BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests Chola Raju affirmed that the department would consult the public for cutting more than 50 trees.

“We will hold a meeting with the public and definitely consider their requests,”he added. A tree committee

will also be formed in all the zones of the city to ensure proper communication.