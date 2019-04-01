Home Cities Bengaluru

Political parties woo student voters

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Political parties are going all guns to urge college students to vote in their favour. Student’s political bodies such as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, and the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) are campaigning through
student manifestos.

“We have started campaigns at all colleges across the state, where our representatives educate students about the importance of voting. They also try to convince them to vote for Congress with the help of manifestos,” NSUI president Manjunath Gowda said.

ABVP too started its campaign will full gusto a month back, said state secretary Harsha Narayana. “We have been visiting college campuses to promote the importance of voting. We are also urging them not to go for the NOTA option,” he told CE.

Both the groups have different manifestos for students. While ABVP tries to attract them with campaigns talking about curbing corruption, black money and terrorism, and advocating a clean India, NSUI is asking youngsters to vote for Congress for equal educational opportunities, quality jobs, minimum income guarantee and for setting up a students’ rights commission. They have even prepared a questionnaire for students, wherein questions about the schemes promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been listed and students are asked to mark their responses.

“Student organisations are visiting the campuses and are requesting for campaign opportunities. However, we are not letting them inside the classrooms and they are conducting the activities outside the class room,” said a principal from a government degree college in the city.

