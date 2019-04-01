Too sunny to pedal: Rental companies in Bengaluru face the heat

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU : With the early onset of summer this year, the searing afternoon sun is already taking a toll on cycling enthusiasts in the city. This is creating an impact on bicycle rental firms, which are witnessing a shift in usage pattern during the day. Bicycle rentals have been observing a decrease in demand, especially between 11am and 4pm. Though the overall utilisation remains almost the same, more people are now keeping early morning and evening hours for their cycling activity.

Bike rental company Bounce has witnessed the number of riders going down by 12 per cent during the 11 am - 4 pm time slot in March as compared to January. “Bicycles are assets which are prone to getting affected by weather conditions. People do not prefer to ride when it is too hot, which is why there is a change in the pattern of rentals,” Vivekananda Hallkere, co-founder and CEO of Bounce, said.

According to Bengaluru-based bike-sharing solution platform, Yulu, the number of trips taken before 10 am has increased by around 15 per cent in March as compared to January in the Outer Ring Road as well as Whitefield sectors. In Whitefield, the company has recorded an increase of 21 per cent in the number of trips taken after 5 pm in March as compared to January.

City Cycling, another bicycle rental startup that promotes riding for office-goers, has also been seeing a decrease in rentals, a spokesperson said, adding, “We have been seeing a decrease in rental by office-goers as this year’s summer is just too hot for them to travel to work. Cyclists are avoiding the heat.”

Precautions while riding in sun

● Stay hydrated

● Wear loose cotton clothes

● Moisturise skin and apply sunscreen with SPF above 40

● Consume lots of salad, seasonal fruits