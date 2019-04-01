Why whitening creams for intimate areas may not be such a good idea

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is really good product, easy to use and it is working, It is the best..... Thank you so much...,” (sic) says one review, while another one says: “Simply Awesome product...effect started from the first day,” (sic). These are some of the reviews for vaginal tightening creams available on popular e-commerce websites.

With names like ‘18 again’ and ‘Everteen Vagina’, they sell the idea of women’s virginal bodies that are much valued in Indian society. There are vaginal whitening creams too available on the same websites that promise to make ‘intimate’ areas whiter and ‘pink’. But how safe are these creams?

Renowned gynaecologist and recipient of the Padma Shri award, Dr Manjula Anagani, says: “Bleaching creams available for whitening vaginas may contain steroids that can be very dangerous and make the user susceptible to infections. The skin might become thin due to usage of steroids and it can become atrophic. This can lead to skin losing its natural immunity. If someone is really interested to get the skin lightened, they should consult a dermatologist.”

Treatments and exercises

It is possible to lose some elasticity of the vagina due to multiple childbirths or age, but creams available online hardly seem to be a safe bet to address the issue. Says Dr Anagani: “There are three physiological aspects associated with vaginal tightening. First, collagen. Second, the wall thickness, and third, the vascularity. Due to delivery injuries or decrease of estrogen in the body, the elasticity may come down. In case ageing is causing the loss of elasticity, then estrogen cream might help. Otherwise, there are three procedures that can help – laser, high-frequency ultrasound and radio frequency. Every technique has its merits and demerits, but these are theThe three procedures in which the collagen develops and the circulation can improve. These are the scientifically proven ways to go about it. Creams available online have herbal ingredients that might not work.”

Adding that Kegel exercises can improve the muscle health there, Dr Vijayalakshmi says: “After childbirth, it’s the only exercise that can help women strengthen vaginal muscles. We never advise

patients to use these creams. Sometimes when the estrogen levels come down or there is a urinary incontinence, Kegel exercise is advised.It has not been scientifically proved that these creams

are effective.”

Using estrogen creams after menopause

There are, however, certain estrogen creams that are advised for women who have reached menopause. “There is an emerging field called Aesthetic Gynaecology now that deals with tightening vaginal muscles and other procedures. There are laser treatments too.

If these creams contain estrogen, then they might work a bit, but they are not effective without exercisesor surgery,” says Dr G Vindya,consultant gynaecologist.“Estrogen creams are advised for women after they reach menopause as the hormones produced by the body come down. This happens mostly for women who are aged 50 years and above and these creams ease itchiness and burning sensation. With age, there is also degeneration of muscles and estrogen creams can address that. But none of these creams have any use for peri-menopausal women. After childbirth, pelvic floor exercises are advised or the doctors may perform a procedure called perineorrhaphy to fix any damage to the vaginal muscles,” she adds.

Another form of body shaming

Yamini Krishna, a research scholar at English and Foreign Languages University, says vaginal creams add to a long list of products that tell women they need to conform to certain pre-set notions of body image. She explains: “The vaginal care products play on the obsession with whiteness and virginity and make women more insecure. Earlier there was a perfect face, a perfect figure, and now there is also a perfect vagina. The beauty industry leaves no part of the body.”