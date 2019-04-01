Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman missing with her kids, love affair suspected

A 26-year-old woman along with her two daughters and a son is missing from her JJ Nagar residence on Mysore Road since March 4.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:30 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman along with her two daughters and a son is missing from her JJ Nagar residence on Mysore Road since March 4. Her husband suspects that she could have eloped with her elder sister’s husband, and is worried she may even sell the kids to raise money. The brother-in-law is also missing, and a separate complaint has been filed in this connection.

Shahnaz Begum (name changed) left her home on March 4 after informing her husband that she was going to Jogal Dargah near Hennur. But she has not returned since then. She also took Rs 40,000 cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh with her.

The investigating officer from JJ Nagar police station said Shahnaz had ran away from home twice in the past as well. She had even left her home without informing anyone before her marriage. “We have identified her movements and she will be brought back soon,” the officer added.

Shahnaz’s husband, who works at an engineering workshop, told The New Indian Express, “I visited houses of all the relatives, but in vain. I am worried about about my two daughters and a son.”

