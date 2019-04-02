Amit Shah to campaign in Bengaluru today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they retain their strong hold, Bangalore South. The Amit Shah muscle is all set to power BJP candidates across Bangalore South and Rural consti tuency.All preparations are underway for BJP national president Amit Shah’s road show on Tuesday evening at the Banashankari temple to the bus stand stretch.

Star campaigner Amit Shah will ride atop a modified Rath (an open roofed vehicle) between 7 pm to 8 pm along with former Deputy CM R Ashok and candidates Tejasvi Surya (South) and Ashwatnarayan (Bangalore Rural).Traffic Additional commissioner P. Harishekaran said the security along the stretch is provided by the law and order officers.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The road users are advised to avoid the stretch between the two points and along connecting roads because the footfall for Amit Shah roadshow could go up to 10.000 people. Therefore one is well advised to avoid Kanakapura Road at the Banashankari temple and adjoining stretches between 6pm to 10pm. The police will divert traffic at either ends to ensure that there is no hold up in traffic.