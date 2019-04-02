Home Cities Bengaluru

Need of the hour: An enhanced mental healthcare system in Bengaluru

Research reveals that there is one psychiatrist for every 50,000 persons in the city.

Published: 02nd April 2019 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Depression, mental health

Representational image.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a burgeoning city like Bengaluru, while an increasing number of people seem to be complaining about mental health issues, a proportionate rise in the number of experts who can help them deal with the complaints is close to negligible. The city has about 250 psychiatrists offering their services to a population of 1.23 crore, which comes to one psychiatrist for every 50,000 persons.

According to a study done by NIMHANS, about 8 per cent of the population in Karnataka suffers from mental illnesses, and 7.3 per cent of those in the age group of 13-17 years need mental health care. “There is a shortage of health workers trained in mental health and a lack of investment in community-based mental health facilities.

Moreover, there is an extreme shortage of mental health workers like psychologists, psychiatrists and doctors,” Dr BR Madhukar, medical director of Cadabams Group, said at an event held on Monday to announce the partnership of the city-based mental health services provider with Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS foundation Trust, UK (NTW).  

The partnership will initiate a pilot project under which 10 experts from the United Kingdom will arrive in Bengaluru to train 40 mental health professionals, including counsellors, nurses, psychologists and social workers, to understand the basic-to-complex cases of mental illness here. The initiative “will bring a quantum leap in the quality and accessibility to mental health,” group director Sandesh R Cadabam said.

Cadabams’s research has shown that adults coming in to seek help first started experiencing the problems when they were as young as 14 years old. “We want to catch them young because school and college students are more prone to mental illness.

Depression is seen more in the cities as compared to rural areas,” Madhukar said, adding that students are one of the biggest consumers of cannabis.As of now, the group works with five schools in the city, covering 2,000 students. It is aiming at expanding its presence in 20 other schools to reach at least 5,000 more students in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru mental health issues NIMHANS Bengaluru psychological issues Bengaluru psychiatrist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp