Nigerian held for peddling drugs by Bengaluru police

Police raided accused Peter OBD (27)'s house where they recovered MDMA worth Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 20,000 from him.

Published: 02nd April 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch police on Sunday arrested a Nigerian national for overstaying and peddling drugs. Police also recovered Methylene-dioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) worth Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 20,000 from him.

The accused Peter OBD (27) had been staying in Hennur with his friends for a few years. Police said following a tip-off, they raided Peter’s house and found that he was overstaying. “We have informed about Peter to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office. Peter confessed that he was bringing drugs to sell it to college students in North Bengaluru,” police said.

