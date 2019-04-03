Bengaluru businessman kills wife, pet, before jumping to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old businessman killed his wife and pet dog before jumping to his death from the terrace of his home in an upmarket residential apartment building in Sadashivnagar on Tuesday morning. Residents of The Annex Sycon Polaris apartment were in a state of shock after hearing of the incident. The man, Atul Upadhya, in his suicide note, said he was committing the act as his wife, Mamatha Upadhya, 50, suffered from an advanced stage of cancer.

Upadhya ran a travel business in Ulsoor, while Mamatha was a homemaker. A senior police officer said the incident took place at about 9.30 am. The couple were in the hall inside their fourth floor residence when Atul strangled Mamatha, using a dog’s choke chain, then hit her with an showpiece, smashing her head. She was reportedly killed on the spot. He then took their pet labrador to the terrace and threw him down before jumping himself.

The residents of the building who heard the sounds alerted security guards and the police, who rushed to the spot. “Preliminary investigations indicate that it was preplanned as Upadhya had written a suicide note. A case of murder has been filed and further investigations are on,” a police officer said.In the note, Upadhya stated that Mamatha had an advanced stage of cancer, which was not curable, and there was no one to take care of the couple since they did not have children. A nephew, who was staying with the couple, was out when the incident took place. The death note read, “This is better than cancer. I am not selfish and I am not doing this for myself.” It was written on the back of an envelope.

Speaking to TNIE, Pallavi, a domestic help employed by the couple said, “Mamatha madam had paid my salary. I was shocked to hear they were dead. I do not know why they did this.” She described the couple as kind-hearted and friendly. “I worked for them for the past year-and-a-half and was always treated well. They loved their dog, whose name was Frodo. It was a six-year-old male dog. I didn’t even know Mamatha madam had a health issue,” she said.

Ambika, the couple’s cook, said, “The couple seemed happy on Monday when I served them lunch. They had lunch together and Atul sir left for work after a while. The duo spoke in Hindi since they hail from the north. Mamatha madam’s sister Gunjan, who lives in Maharashtra, used to come to meet them once in a while. I never thought they would end their lives this way.”Neighbours and other residents of the apartment block where the Upadhya’s stayed were in a state of shock, and did not wish to speak about the incident.

HELP IS ALWAYS AVAILABLE

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm; and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.