Bengaluru’s weather ‘goes to dogs’

BENGALURU: While we cribbed about the mercury hitting 37 degrees Celsius, I thought I spied an answering glimmer of panting agreement from my dog JD. A furry black spaniel, he surely feels the heat more than I do. Splaying his legs flat on the cold floor and panting heavily, there is no way we can water the plants without him barking to be part of the Cool Water Games Olympics.

Sometimes I wonder if dogs have a conversation opener about the weather just like we do. Or if they occasionally dabble about the contentious issues of Bengaluru traffic. In which case, I’m sure the much-debated elevated corridor would be pretty high on his conversational gambits as well. But the awful ashen pall of construction and complete disregard for process, and dust adding a couple of degrees to our already hot sauna, and notwithstanding thousands of trees butchered with their shade, will impact us for centuries. And the poor animals are going to be as affected too.

Rising tempers

What seems to have got JD’s goat is hearing that close to 120 trees from his beloved Cubbon Park are likely to be axed. I’m concerned when he asked me the address of those people who have thought up this ghastly act, and that I refused to give it to him. Maybe I will give it only after checking whether they have their tetanus shots already. The tree cover and vegetation is down to 3 per cent only, and Bengaluru simply can’t afford to lose any more, he feels.

The cool factor

Dogs feel heat more than humans, whether it’s hot concrete or tarmac on their paws, an unrelenting sun beating down on their backs, being left out in the sun more than required or being in a hot car. It can lead to exhaustion, dehydration, sunstroke, and if unattended – even death. Don’t forget that they can only sweat through the pores of their feet or expend heat by panting so one has to be very careful.

Having cool water available at all times, and keeping them indoors during peak hot hours is important. JD gets a cool towel spa treatment that he secretly loves but glowers his way through it since it doesn’t match his macho image much.(The author is a CXO search consultant, civic evangelist, Bangalore champion, Google-Doodle aspirer and certified dog slave since 2007)

Take care of all animals this summer

Spare a thought for the strays, cows and birds outside. A simple bowl outside your home or street corner with water filled (and cleaned) every day makes all the difference. Check out the Water Bowl project.

And keep cool.