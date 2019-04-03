Home Cities Bengaluru

Expect showers of respite today, Bengaluru likely to remain wet till weekend

The Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that moisture formation in the atmosphere is set to reduce the humidity.

Published: 03rd April 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

A youngster dives into Bethamangala Lake to beat the summer heat. This is one of the few lakes in Kolar district that have not dried up this season

A youngster dives into Bethamangala Lake to beat the summer heat. This is one of the few lakes in Kolar district that have not dried up this season | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Here is good news for Bengalureans who have been suffering from searing heat over the past couple of months. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast light rain in the next 24 hours. Rains are likely to continue for the next one week.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts recorded minimum temperature ranging between 20˚C and 26˚C. Doddabidarikallu witnessed a drizzle, which came as a pleasant surprise for the residents.
Light rainfall is expected on Wednesday in south, north and central part of Bengaluru, and very light rainfall in neighbouring districts such as Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Mandya.

GS Srinivas Reddy, Director, KSNMDC told The New Indian Express, “We expect there will be some rainfall in Bengaluru city by April 3, which may continue till the weekend. Southern interior Karnataka, including Malnad region, witnessed moderate rainfall on Tuesday. The region, which has been getting rains since March 25, is likely to remain wet this entire week.”

“Moisture formation in the atmosphere will soon reduce the humidity. Rainfall takes place after the humidity content increases in the atmosphere,” said Srinivas Reddy.Meanwhile, districts like Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Dharwad, Chamarajanagara, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Ramanagara, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Mysuru, Mandya, Bidar amd Shivamogga also recorded average minimum temperature in the range of 20˚C to 26˚C on Tuesday.

Raichur, Kolar, Bidar, Ballari, Yadgir and Kalaburagi recorded average maximum temperature in the range of 36˚C to 42˚C. The state has witnessed record-breaking temperatures this year. On March 7, Mysore had recorded all-time high maximum of 37.9°C  On March 7, Bengaluru recorded 37°C which was five degrees above normal. This was the second time in the last one decade that Bengaluru has touched upon 37°C. Earlier, on March 26, 2017 Bengaluru recorded 37.2°C whereas all-time record of 37.3°C was established on March 29, 1996.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre Bengaluru rains Bengaluru weather Bengaluru humidity Bengaluru heat wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp