Expect showers of respite today, Bengaluru likely to remain wet till weekend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is good news for Bengalureans who have been suffering from searing heat over the past couple of months. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast light rain in the next 24 hours. Rains are likely to continue for the next one week.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts recorded minimum temperature ranging between 20˚C and 26˚C. Doddabidarikallu witnessed a drizzle, which came as a pleasant surprise for the residents.

Light rainfall is expected on Wednesday in south, north and central part of Bengaluru, and very light rainfall in neighbouring districts such as Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Mandya.

GS Srinivas Reddy, Director, KSNMDC told The New Indian Express, “We expect there will be some rainfall in Bengaluru city by April 3, which may continue till the weekend. Southern interior Karnataka, including Malnad region, witnessed moderate rainfall on Tuesday. The region, which has been getting rains since March 25, is likely to remain wet this entire week.”

“Moisture formation in the atmosphere will soon reduce the humidity. Rainfall takes place after the humidity content increases in the atmosphere,” said Srinivas Reddy.Meanwhile, districts like Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Dharwad, Chamarajanagara, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Ramanagara, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Mysuru, Mandya, Bidar amd Shivamogga also recorded average minimum temperature in the range of 20˚C to 26˚C on Tuesday.

Raichur, Kolar, Bidar, Ballari, Yadgir and Kalaburagi recorded average maximum temperature in the range of 36˚C to 42˚C. The state has witnessed record-breaking temperatures this year. On March 7, Mysore had recorded all-time high maximum of 37.9°C On March 7, Bengaluru recorded 37°C which was five degrees above normal. This was the second time in the last one decade that Bengaluru has touched upon 37°C. Earlier, on March 26, 2017 Bengaluru recorded 37.2°C whereas all-time record of 37.3°C was established on March 29, 1996.