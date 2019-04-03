Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of women pickpockets on prowl, target bus passengers

When the bus stopped in Kengeri, three women got on.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 07:06 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women pickpockets have struck once more in the city, targeting Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) buses. Three women posing as passengers have recently stolen gold jewellery from a couple and another woman. 
These pickpockets drop coins on the floor of the bus to divert the attention of passengers. They rob their victims while asking them to help retrieve the coins.   

In one incident, a homemaker lost 170 grams of gold jewellery while travelling in a KSRTC bus from Narasipura to Bengaluru. Mangalamma, a native of T Narasipura in Mysore, was on her way to her daughter’s house in HMT Layout, RT Nagar, on March 30. 

When the bus stopped in Kengeri, three women got on. The two next women sitting next to Mangalamma dropped coins and requested her to help. They got down at next stop. Mangalamma reached Satellite Town bus stand at 4.30 pm, when she discovered that the purse containing the jewellery was gone. She filed a complaint with Byatarayanapura police, alleging that the women diverted her attention and stole valuables worth `4 lakh. 

