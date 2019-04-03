HC asks Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to furnish details of Occupancy Certificates issued

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad to submit details of the number of applications disposed and pending with regard to the issuance of Occupancy Certificate (OCs), starting from January 1, 2018, to till date, in all 198 wards of the city.

Justice SN Sathyanarayana issued this direction while warning that authorities have to face serious consequences, including criminal prosecution, if they submit incorrect information. The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Nakoda Constructions Limited, which had questioned the non-issuance of OCs between 2015 and 2017 by the BBMP. The builder has also questioned the notices issued by the authorities on charges of encroachment of government land.

It also challenged the communication dated June 9, 2016, issued by the Assistant Commissioner requesting the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps to ask the sub-registrar to not to register the flats built by the Nakoda Constructions until further orders in Hulimavu village, Begur Hobli, in Bengaluru South. Nakoda constructions built a 29-floor building at a cost of Rs 100 there.

BBMP commissioner appears after warrant issued

A non-bailable warrant was issued to Prasad, as he was not present before the court. The court was informed that the commissioner was busy with elections. Sensing trouble, Prasad appeared after the lunch session. The court recalled the warrant, asking him and other officials to be present on April 8, the next date of hearing.