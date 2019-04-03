In Bangalore Central, it’s ‘Modi Modi’ Vs Congress’ local connect

Ramu Patil By

BENGALURU: Tuesday morning, around 11 am Jeevanahalli Circle in Banaswadi, Bengaluru wears a

deserted look. The large migrant population from the neighbouring states, is, as usual out at work. But just 15 minutes later, the emptiness is filled with a crowd--people surfaces from nowhere, like a wave. It’s a procession of BJP candidate PC Mohan’s taking the area by storm.

“I’m all for Modi. He has taken a tough stand on Pakistan—the border issues,” says Manjunath, an owner of a small provision store near the circle, seemingly convinced by the BJP leaders who address an impromptu street corner on the “good work” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today India commands lot of respect in the world,” says Manjunath, almost repeating what he has just heard.

In this cosmopolitan constituency of Bangalore Central, mostly dominated by middle classes, Modi is a factor, much more than the local candidate. “It is an election for PM Modi—I’m just the messenger,” BJP’s PC Mohan is candid, also because its PM Modi’s image and charisma that he hopes will see him through, this election. Not his own work as a sitting MP or the pull of the lotus symbol.

Mohan’s task, however, may not be easy. His nearest rival, Rizwan Arshad, is certainly not giving him a cake walk. The Congress quite cannily fielded young Arshad, an MLC, from the Central Bangalore Parliamentary constituency. Obviously, keeping the sizable linguistic-and-religious-minority vote-bank in mind.

Thirty-nine-year-old Arshad is pitching his “local connect” with fervor. If it’s PM Modi and national security for Mohan, Arshad is promising to raise problems of Bangalore Central in the Lok Sabha. He also working round the clock, addressing six to seven meetings a day. “That is the advantage of being young. You can work till you drop,” says Rizwan, in a tangential reference his opponents age.

Rizwan’s war-room is buzzing with activity of the new kind. No longer can public meeting suffice, candidates need social media warriors to supplement their traditional campaign.In 2014, however, in a similar contest, BJP PC Mohan had trounced Rizwan by a margin of 1.30 lakh votes, making full use of the Modi wave of 2014.

It’s a thorny contest, coloured by a bit of ego fight.Two-term MP, Mohan is not taking any chances. “I start my campaign day addressing morning walkers, tap into fresh minds. Manage to put in 16 hours of public meetings,” he adds.But, this is also the constituency from which Prakash Raj is contesting as an independent candidate. Raj, with cinematic appeal and gift of the gab, will pull in some votes. His is a direct anti-Modi appeal that’s expected to cut into Rizwan’s votes.

“It is going to be a tough contest between the Congress and BJP, Prakash Raj is not so much a factor, except as a vote cutter” says political analyst Mohan Ram, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, part of the Bangalore Central constituency.

Of the eight assembly segments in the Bangalore Central LS seat, five are held by the Congress, the three by BJP. That’s what gives Rizwan, a slight edge and an air of confidence. The Congress could gain from the consolidation of Muslim, Christian and Dalit votes—that’s 50% of the constituency. Also, as the only Muslim candidate of the Congress across Karnataka, Rizwan is getting support from his party MLAs, particularly Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig.

Between all this, the Kannada Film Workers Artist Technicians Federation (KFWAT) Secretary KS Ravindranath, is surprisingly supporting Modi and not Prakash Raj. “This election is about giving

Mr Modi a second term,” he personally feels.

Not everyone agrees though. Some like, Gayatri M, an advocate of Karnataka High Court, thinks, demonitisation and GST have “killed the economy” and the “service class”, the rest she feels “is all propaganda”.“Look at the impact of GST, everything has become so expensive. We have to pay Rs 2 tax to buy a needle. Eating out has become prohibitiveky expensive. It hurting the middle class and not generating any jobs,” she says.

