Jewellery shop assistant caught with Rs 45 lakh unaccounted cash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi Layout police arrested a man carrying Rs 45 lakh in unaccounted cash at GD Naidu Road on Tuesday. Police and election officials caught Rahul, a jewellery store employee, who had kept the cash in the boot of his scooter.

He claimed to have been working for jewellery merchant Sachin, who had asked him to collect `45 lakh from his friend. Police interrogated Sachin, who accepted that he had sent his assistant to collect the money. Sunil also confirmed the story Mahalakshmi Layout police has asked the accused to produce documents related to the cash.

