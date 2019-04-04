Home Cities Bengaluru

Advertise or else... netas with criminal cases in Bengaluru warned

No candidate who are contesting under the BBMP jurisdiction and have cases registered against them have issued any advertisement and hence, could be disqualified in case they win the elections.

Published: 04th April 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters learn how to use an EVM during an awareness campaign in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Youngsters learn how to use an EVM during an awareness campaign in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Candidates who have criminal cases against them, could be staring at disqualification if they do not follow the Election Commission mandated rule of issuing three advertisements in print or electronic media before the election date, telling voters about these cases.

In the three Lok Sabha constituencies that make up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, none of the candidates who have cases registered against them have issued any advertisement and could be disqualified in case they win the elections, District Election Commissioner and BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad warned on Wednesday.

“Candidates who have mentioned criminal records in their affidavits have to advertise the same in the media before the election date, on three different days. We will report any shortcomings to the EC and they can take action even if the candidate has won,” he said.

State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said candidates would be given time to submit proof of the advertisements issued as well as expenditure before the declaration of results on May 23. “Right now we are not monitoring if advertisements have been issued, we will scrutinise this later,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

90 lakh to vote on April 18

On April 18, 90.83 lakh eligible voters will be able to cast their ballot across the three constituencies in Bengaluru. The final list of voters was released on Wednesday by N Manjunath Prasad, the District Election Commissioner and Commissioner of the BBMP.

In the list, there are 47.33 lakh male voters and 43.48 lakh female voters. There are 1,540 voters registered under the ‘others’ category. In Bangalore North, there are 31 candidates in the fray while Bangalore Central and South have 22 and 25 candidates respectively. “All polling stations in Bengaluru will have two electronic voting machines (EVM’s) as the number of candidates is more than 15. There was a shortage of EVM’s and other machinery and we are getting these from other districts as well as outside the state,” Prasad said.

Officials will distribute a small election guide booklet to every house from April 5 and voters slips will be given out by 85,000 booth level officers. The election commission will also tie up with Ola cabs to ferry physically challenged voters to the polling stations from their homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bengaluru netas criminal cases Bengaluru Election Commissioner Karnataka election commission Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp