Bibliophile plans to hold book club meetups in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Community influencer Revathy Krishnakumar, who has been helping women entrepreneurs market their businesses on social media, is planning to hold a book club meetup at the end of this month at the Writers Club, Kalyan Nagar. Reading books has always been her passion and she had started the Ladders Book Club soon after she launched her networking group Ladders Women Entrepreneurs in 2014, to promote works of budding authors. “I also hold book reading sessions. We decide on the genre or a local author or even pick a book randomly and do the reading,” said Krishnakumar.

She was struggling to market her tarot card reading service and that’s when she realised there would many women entrepreneurs like her who are looking to promote their work. “It was quite challenging to get clients due to competition. I realised how important it is to market yourself,” she said. From a group with around 20 people, her network has now risen to over 9,000 with about 200 to 300 visits every day on the page, claimed Krishnakumar.

She also recently organised a meetup to celebrate Women’s Day at Shishu Bhavan where around 20 participants gifted plants to physically-challenged kids and held a tree planting ceremony.