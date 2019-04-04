Home Cities Bengaluru

Bibliophile plans to hold book club meetups in Bengaluru

The Ladders Book Club was started to promote works of budding authors.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Ladders Women Entrepreneurs at a recent event

Members of Ladders Women Entrepreneurs at a recent event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Community influencer Revathy Krishnakumar, who has been helping women entrepreneurs market their businesses on social media, is planning to hold a book club meetup at the end of this month at the Writers Club, Kalyan Nagar. Reading books has always been her passion and she had started the Ladders Book Club soon after she launched her networking group Ladders Women Entrepreneurs in 2014, to promote works of budding authors. “I also hold book reading sessions. We decide on the genre or a local author or even pick a book randomly and do the reading,” said Krishnakumar.  

She was struggling to market her tarot card reading service and that’s when she realised there would many women entrepreneurs like her who are looking to promote their work. “It was quite challenging to get clients due to competition. I realised how important it is to market yourself,” she said. From a group with around 20 people, her network has now risen to over 9,000 with about 200 to 300 visits every day on the page, claimed Krishnakumar.

She also recently organised a meetup to celebrate Women’s Day at Shishu Bhavan where around 20 participants gifted plants to physically-challenged kids and held a tree planting ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ladders Book Club Bengaluru bibliophiles Ladders Women Entrepreneurs Revathy Krishnakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp