Home Cities Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike finds poll excuse to delay Varthur bridge

The BBMP has pushed the  deadline of opening it to the next year and the delay will affect commuters who travel to Sarjapur Road, Gunjur and Whitefield.

Published: 04th April 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Work on Varthur Kodi bridge is far from over despite two deadlines set in February and May respectively this year

Work on Varthur Kodi bridge is far from over despite two deadlines set in February and May respectively this year | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After promising a February opening and postponing it to May, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now citing election work and slow progress to push the Varthur Kodi bridge renovation project to next year. A delay that will surely impact traffic in the area as commuters who use the Varthur Kodi bridge to travel to Sarjapur road, Gunjur and Whitefield will have to deal with the consequences.

The process of constructing two bridges, spanning 87 meters each, is likely to be completed only next year.
BBMP engineers are dragging their heels in installing the piers and bearings to hold the bridge up. Perhaps unsurprisingly, officials cited election work as one of the reasons for the delay.

“Most of the officials are deputed on election work and they will not be present to inspect progress till June. It will take 5 months to complete one side of the bridge and by December this should be functioning. The other side will be completed by April 2020,” a BBMP official said.

Explaining the delay, the official said, “The bridge on the Varthur lake tank-bund is a sensitive project and we had a delay in the arrival of bridge bearings from Kolkata which arrived last month. Currently, these are being installed.” The bearings provide a resting surface between the piers and the deck, allowing controlled movement to reduce stress on the structure.

Being built at a cost of Rs. 30 crore, the bridge has already been delayed several times and witnessed an 18 month delay even before work started due to the land acquisition issues.

Property owners, who initially refused to hand over land in exchange for transferable development rights were convinced by the BBMP but a section of the bridge alignment, was earmarked for the elevated corridor, leading to another delay as the alignment was changed.

In its current avatar, the bridges will leave enough space for the elevated corridor to pass through. BBMP had initially promised to open one lane in February with the second lane opened by May this year.  Suresh Krishna, a resident of Gunjur said, “It is painful to travel on this road as it is also very congested. We had hoped that the work would complete soon and the delay is a rude shock.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Varthur Kodi bridge Varthur Kodi bridge renovation project Varthur Kodi bridge delay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp