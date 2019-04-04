Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike finds poll excuse to delay Varthur bridge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After promising a February opening and postponing it to May, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now citing election work and slow progress to push the Varthur Kodi bridge renovation project to next year. A delay that will surely impact traffic in the area as commuters who use the Varthur Kodi bridge to travel to Sarjapur road, Gunjur and Whitefield will have to deal with the consequences.

The process of constructing two bridges, spanning 87 meters each, is likely to be completed only next year.

BBMP engineers are dragging their heels in installing the piers and bearings to hold the bridge up. Perhaps unsurprisingly, officials cited election work as one of the reasons for the delay.

“Most of the officials are deputed on election work and they will not be present to inspect progress till June. It will take 5 months to complete one side of the bridge and by December this should be functioning. The other side will be completed by April 2020,” a BBMP official said.

Explaining the delay, the official said, “The bridge on the Varthur lake tank-bund is a sensitive project and we had a delay in the arrival of bridge bearings from Kolkata which arrived last month. Currently, these are being installed.” The bearings provide a resting surface between the piers and the deck, allowing controlled movement to reduce stress on the structure.

Being built at a cost of Rs. 30 crore, the bridge has already been delayed several times and witnessed an 18 month delay even before work started due to the land acquisition issues.

Property owners, who initially refused to hand over land in exchange for transferable development rights were convinced by the BBMP but a section of the bridge alignment, was earmarked for the elevated corridor, leading to another delay as the alignment was changed.

In its current avatar, the bridges will leave enough space for the elevated corridor to pass through. BBMP had initially promised to open one lane in February with the second lane opened by May this year. Suresh Krishna, a resident of Gunjur said, “It is painful to travel on this road as it is also very congested. We had hoped that the work would complete soon and the delay is a rude shock.”