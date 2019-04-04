Cyber crime cases pile up as Bengaluru cops feel poll pressure

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: The election fervour seems to have engulfed the entire country, and the cyber crime police are no exception. With the department personnel tied up with election duties, the number of cases awaiting action has been rising over the last few weeks.

In the last three months, the number of pending cases has nearly doubled to over 9,000,as compared to 5,000 cases three months ago. An additional 1,040 cases were also registered but have been disposed of, officials said. On Monday, the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) witnessed perhaps the highest number of cases registered in a day, with 50 different types of cyber crimes coming to their attention. The cases involve various criminal activities, including frauds where bank OTPs were shared, or online matrimonial cheating.

Police say the station saw 40-50 cases registered daily in March, while the average daily figure earlier was 13-15 cases. In contrast, according to police sources, local police stations receive 400-500 cases a month.

Currently, the CCPS, which was established in 2017, has sent a team of three personnel to Tamil Nadu to pursue a case. As of now, arrests for cybercrime cases here cannot be made until the team is back, a source said.

“We received 15 constables from the City Armed Reserve (CAR) earlier this year,” said Girish S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) under whose purview the lone cyber crime police station operates. Three months ago, the department had one police inspector, following which it was decided to set up dedicated police stations to fight cases related to cyber crime, economic offences and narcotics (CEN) in each of the eight police divisions. “It may take another 4-5 months to introduce CENs,” M Chandrappa, police inspector in-charge of CCPS, said, adding that the department continues to be short-staffed. Election duty makes it difficult to focus on pending cases, he added.

Girish told CE that CENs will come into place in less than two months despite a delay of three months. “We are yet to get the order from the state government. There are some financial implications and CEN may start in a month,” he added.

Despite the surge in the number of cases registered, the conviction rate in cyber crime cases continues to be negligible. Last year, a Bengaluru court held a 40-year-old techie guilty of creating morphed nude pictures of a woman friend and emailing them with objectionable statements to her and others. He was handed a two-year jail term.