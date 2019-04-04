Home Cities Bengaluru

Cyber crime cases pile up as Bengaluru cops feel poll pressure

In last 3 months, number of pending cases has almost doubled to over 9,000.

Published: 04th April 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime cases

For representational purposes

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The election fervour seems to have engulfed the entire country, and the cyber crime police are no exception. With the department personnel tied up with election duties, the number of cases awaiting action has been rising over the last few weeks.

In the last three months, the number of pending cases has nearly doubled to over 9,000,as compared to 5,000 cases three months ago. An additional 1,040 cases were also registered but have been disposed of, officials said. On Monday, the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) witnessed perhaps the highest number of cases registered in a day, with 50 different types of cyber crimes coming to their attention. The cases involve various criminal activities, including frauds where  bank OTPs were shared, or online matrimonial cheating.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Police say the station saw 40-50 cases registered daily in March, while the average daily figure earlier was 13-15 cases. In contrast, according to police sources, local police stations receive 400-500 cases a month.
Currently, the CCPS, which was established in 2017, has sent a team of three personnel to Tamil Nadu to pursue a case. As of now, arrests for cybercrime cases here cannot be made until the team is back, a source said.

“We received 15 constables from the City Armed Reserve (CAR) earlier this year,” said Girish S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) under whose purview the lone cyber crime police station operates. Three months ago, the department had one police inspector, following which it was decided to set up dedicated police stations to fight cases related to cyber crime, economic offences and narcotics (CEN) in each of the eight police divisions. “It may take another 4-5 months to introduce CENs,” M Chandrappa, police inspector in-charge of CCPS, said, adding that the department continues to be short-staffed. Election duty makes it difficult to focus on pending cases, he added.

Girish told CE that CENs will come into place in less than two months despite a delay of three months. “We are yet to get the order from the state government. There are some financial implications and CEN may start in a month,” he added.

Despite the surge in the number of cases registered, the conviction rate in cyber crime cases continues to be negligible. Last year, a Bengaluru court held a 40-year-old techie guilty of creating morphed nude pictures of a woman friend and emailing them with objectionable statements to her and others. He was handed a two-year jail term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru police Bengaluru cyber crime cases Bengaluru police election pressure General elections 2019 India elections Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp