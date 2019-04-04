Election effect: Crackdown on liquor sale intensifies in Bengaluru

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: With elections around the corner, liquor-selling establishments have come under close scrutiny of the police and excise department. With the intensifying of vigil over shops, bars and restaurants, the number is cases against those selling liquor above than the specified quantity without a licence, has increased drastically in the last month.

Since March 10, out of 18,805 raids conducted by the excise department across the state, 4,000 cases were registered in Bengaluru itself. According to the police, the number of cases registered in March alone was 18 as compared to 13 cases in January and February combined this year.

Mohammed Sadiq, a liquor shop owner in Indiranagar, said they have been closely watched by the cops for a few weeks now. “We are asked to record every transaction in our ledger but it is impossible when there are a lot of customers. We record everything at the end of the day. But still the officials want to close in upon us saying it’s part of their election duty,” he added.

“Whether the cases involve small quantities or not, there are provisions which empower us to seize alcohol from bars operating illegally. The case then goes to court and it will have its own conclusion,” Venkata Raja, Addl. Commissioner of Excise (Crime & Enforcement) said, adding that 4,41,606 litres of Indian-made liquor had been seized in the state since March 10.

“We conduct raids and register cases every month. But during election season, we focus on stricter enforcement of the law,” Excise Commissioner Yeshvantha V said.

Some officials, however, say the crackdown doesn’t have far-reaching consequences since most cases are registered against bars selling small quantities of liquor, or for overstocking and disparity in invoices. “During election period, all special sections of the Act are invoked, such as free liquor distributed, or caught during transportation. The aim is to focus on the quantity of liquor and seize the cash made by it,” K Annamalai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. “The cases booked are all compoundable cases,” he added.

