Home Cities Bengaluru

Election effect: Crackdown on liquor sale intensifies in Bengaluru

Since March, out of 18,805 raids conducted by the excise department across the state, 4,000 cases were registered in Bengaluru as the police registered 18 similiar cases.

Published: 04th April 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Shop owners say they are being closely watched by the police for a few weeks now

Shop owners say they are being closely watched by the police for a few weeks now | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With elections around the corner, liquor-selling establishments have come under close scrutiny of the police and excise department. With the intensifying of vigil over shops, bars and restaurants, the number is cases against those selling liquor above than the specified quantity without a licence, has increased drastically in the last month.

Since March 10, out of 18,805 raids conducted by the excise department across the state, 4,000 cases were registered in Bengaluru itself. According to the police, the number of cases registered in March alone was 18 as compared to 13 cases in January and February combined this year.

Mohammed Sadiq, a liquor shop owner in Indiranagar, said they have been closely watched by the cops for a few weeks now. “We are asked to record every transaction in our ledger but it is impossible when there are a lot of customers. We record everything at the end of the day. But still the officials want to close in upon us saying it’s part of their election duty,” he added.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Whether the cases involve small quantities or not, there are provisions which empower us to seize alcohol from bars operating illegally. The case then goes to court and it will have its own conclusion,” Venkata Raja, Addl. Commissioner of Excise (Crime & Enforcement) said, adding that 4,41,606 litres of Indian-made liquor had been seized in the state since March 10.

“We conduct raids and register cases every month. But during election season, we focus on stricter enforcement of the law,” Excise Commissioner Yeshvantha V said.

Some officials, however, say the crackdown doesn’t have far-reaching consequences since most cases are registered against bars selling small quantities of liquor, or for overstocking and disparity in invoices. “During election period, all special sections of the Act are invoked, such as free liquor distributed, or caught during transportation. The aim is to focus on the quantity of liquor and seize the cash made by it,” K Annamalai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. “The cases booked are all compoundable cases,” he added. 

Fact file

  • Cases registered by city police: 18 in March
  • Cases registered by excise department: 4,000 since March 10
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru liquor seized Bengaluru Excise Department Bengaluru Police Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp