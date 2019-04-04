Home Cities Bengaluru

Homemakers, IT professionals in Bengaluru to walk the ramp for social cause

‘Ramp The Cause’ will see various people walkin the ramp in order to create awareness on various issues.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The ramp walk is open to anyone except professional models

The ramp walk is open to anyone except professional models

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When one talks of social issues or charity in India, it’s usually images of people in khadi that pop in our heads. But Faith Foundation Trust, founded by Dr Vani Khare, that works for child safety, believes that charity can be done wearing branded jackets as well. The organisation, along with Sanrakshan, is organising ‘Ramp The Cause’ where people from all walks of life will walk the ramp to create awareness on various issues. The event is open to anyone except professional models.

Khare, who is also the founder of Sanrakshan, said fashion is a powerful tool, which can verbalise social issues. “When we held the first edition of our event in Bengaluru, we had maximum number walking in support of child safety. It shows the city’s concern. This concept can also help raise funds for conducting workshops on kids who are at risk and lack proper education,” she said.  

Madhu Satyanarayana, executive director and CEO, Biz Wingz Production House, wants to create a platform where people can inspire others to take up the cause. The proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to train children in safety and to create safe spaces for 25 million children by 2025. “We will hold workshops for adults as well about how to deal with child abuse,” he said.

Satyanarayana added that many people, especially women, do not open up about the cause they care about. “We are conducting a month-long workshop to help them improve their skillsets. Experts will train them in public speaking and grooming every weekend,” he added. The organisation has partnered with community influencers to get participants but those interested can also reach out to them through social media. “We had a curtain raiser on March 22 where women walked the ramp. The walk doesn’t discriminate based on looks, figure, or creed. It focuses on causes,” he pointed out.

About 15 people -- homemakers, entrepreneurs, doctors, fashion designers, IT professionals -- have already registered for the third edition of the event, which has been supported by celebrities such as Ajay Devgn and Vinod Kambli. The upcoming edition on June 1 will include 11 categories such as child safety and relationship abuse. A minimum of five and maximum of 10 can participate in each category. Registration costs Rs 7,999 which includes the workshop sessions, make-up, styling, photography and other amenities during the event. “Each registration will help us create safe space for three children,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biz Wingz Production House Faith Foundation Trust Ramp The Cause Bengaluru social issues ramp walk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp