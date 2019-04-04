Homemakers, IT professionals in Bengaluru to walk the ramp for social cause

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When one talks of social issues or charity in India, it’s usually images of people in khadi that pop in our heads. But Faith Foundation Trust, founded by Dr Vani Khare, that works for child safety, believes that charity can be done wearing branded jackets as well. The organisation, along with Sanrakshan, is organising ‘Ramp The Cause’ where people from all walks of life will walk the ramp to create awareness on various issues. The event is open to anyone except professional models.

Khare, who is also the founder of Sanrakshan, said fashion is a powerful tool, which can verbalise social issues. “When we held the first edition of our event in Bengaluru, we had maximum number walking in support of child safety. It shows the city’s concern. This concept can also help raise funds for conducting workshops on kids who are at risk and lack proper education,” she said.

Madhu Satyanarayana, executive director and CEO, Biz Wingz Production House, wants to create a platform where people can inspire others to take up the cause. The proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to train children in safety and to create safe spaces for 25 million children by 2025. “We will hold workshops for adults as well about how to deal with child abuse,” he said.

Satyanarayana added that many people, especially women, do not open up about the cause they care about. “We are conducting a month-long workshop to help them improve their skillsets. Experts will train them in public speaking and grooming every weekend,” he added. The organisation has partnered with community influencers to get participants but those interested can also reach out to them through social media. “We had a curtain raiser on March 22 where women walked the ramp. The walk doesn’t discriminate based on looks, figure, or creed. It focuses on causes,” he pointed out.

About 15 people -- homemakers, entrepreneurs, doctors, fashion designers, IT professionals -- have already registered for the third edition of the event, which has been supported by celebrities such as Ajay Devgn and Vinod Kambli. The upcoming edition on June 1 will include 11 categories such as child safety and relationship abuse. A minimum of five and maximum of 10 can participate in each category. Registration costs Rs 7,999 which includes the workshop sessions, make-up, styling, photography and other amenities during the event. “Each registration will help us create safe space for three children,” he added.