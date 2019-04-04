KR Market encroachments cleared: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the state to submit a status report on removal of encroachments in KR Market by next week. The direction was issued by the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar after taking note of the submission of the petitioners that some constructions still needed to be cleared.

Earlier, the BBMP’s counsel submitted the status report in compliance with HC directions, which warned that it will take serious action if any mishap occurred in the market. The civic body stated that all encroachments in and around KR Market have been cleared.