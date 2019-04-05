Assailants who attacked public nabbed by Bengaluru cops in eight hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Subramanyapura sub-division police nabbed two assailants who attacked the public near Yalachenahalli Metro Station and created panic on Wednesday evening. The accused, identified as Harshith Gowda, a resident of Raghuvanahalli, and Sharan of Vaderahalli near Kanakapura Main Road, were arrested within eight hours.

The youths, aged 20, were earlier involved in murder and robbery cases. Police said Harshith was Facebook friends with Mithun, an undergraduate student. Harshith, who intended to rob Mithun, told him he wanted to meet him and asked him to come near Yelachenahalli Metro Station. When Mithun arrived around 6.30 pm, Harshith spoke to him for a while and took his mobile phone on the pretext of looking at it. Later, he told Mithun that he would keep the phone, to which the latter objected. This allegedly led to an argument between the duo and Mithun assaulted Harshith and got his phone back.

“Angered by this, Harshith took a machete kept in his two-wheeler and attacked Mithun. When onlookers tried to stop him, he assaulted them too. He vandalised vehicles and attacked a certain Swaroop Krishna with the machete for questioning him. Then he noticed Srikanth, another passerby who was recording the incident on his mobile phone, and attacked him too. Then, Harshith and Sharan escaped on Harshith’s scooter before vandalising a mini-truck on Konanakunte Main Road,” the police said.

Two cases were registered in Konanakunte and Subramanyapura police stations. “Police teams gathered information about the accused and managed to arrest them within eight hours.