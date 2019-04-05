Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru railway stations to get safer

Barricading between tracks, smart CCTV cameras, face recognition technology planned at city railway stations.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

The KSR station has been notified in the ‘high alert’ category after Pulwama attacks

The KSR station has been notified in the ‘high alert’ category after Pulwama attacks

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In line with a nationwide initiative to upgrade the security apparatus at all A-1 railway stations across the country, the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) and Yeshwantpur stations are set to be monitored extensively using technology. A major security plan has been readied for the KSR station and work is set to begin this month.

There are eight permitted entry routes to the KSR station which witnesses a footfall of nearly 2.5 lakh each day. The station has already been notified in the ‘high alert’ category after the Pulwama attacks. Huge vertical fibre doors from the roof of the station to the platform with openings only at train doors, barricading between every pair of railway tracks, smart CCTV cameras with face identification technology that run on solar energy are among the important features of the plan, a senior security official told The New Indian Express. 

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and top railway officials of the Bengaluru Railway Division have been conducting joint inspections this week at the station before the final plan is put in place.  

The City station already has 71 CCTVs in place. “They are of an older version and the pictures are of low resolution. We will replace them with modern ones with face identification technology. The database of all kinds of offenders will be uploaded onto these cameras. Even if the face of someone tallies 60% with the database given, it will immediately send an alert to the control room,” the official said.

The barricading of the areas between tracks will put an end to damage of railway tracks. “Miscreants remove fish plates or place boulders in tracks in attempts to derail trains. This is a precautionary step to prevent them in future,” the official said.  The RPF is now in the process of sealing all unauthorised entries through which entry to the station is carried out. The plan is expected to be fully in place by December this year. “Many enter the station premises unauthorisedly and travel without tickets too. Keeping tab on them will ensure the revenue of the Division gets a boost,” the official added. 

A portion of the funds earmarked for the Bangalore Railway Division for infrastructure work work will be utilised for the security plan.

RPF wants public to be its eyes and ears

The Railway Protection Force, Bengaluru Division, has recently launched an online ‘Operation Firefly’ campaign urging passengers to be its eyes and ears to alert them to all happenings inside trains and railway stations. “Fireflies are literally found everywhere. Similarly, passengers can be spotted across the railway network. Hence, this operation which relies on passengers has been billed accordingly,” said a senior RPF official.  The twitter handle @rpfswrsbc calls upon passengers to tweet to them immediately if any one spots or hears of any unauthorised activity or sights anything suspicious immediately. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Yeshwantpur station Bengaluru railway station safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp