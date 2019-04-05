Beware, gang stealing car parts on prowl in Bengaluru

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A gang is on the prowl that targets cars parked on the roadside to steal vehicle parts and other valuables. The gang has struck in five places, one of the victims being the managing director of Karnataka Milk Federation. The police suspect a group of people who are into repairing cars or modifying them to be behind the incidents, and have formed a special team to nab them.

Manoj Kumar Singh, a contractor from Janatha Colony, had parked his Maruti Swift Dzire car outside his house on March 27. The next morning, he was shocked to find all the four wheels gone. On March 28, a private firm employee Karthik BC, a resident of Nagarabhavi second stage, had parked his Maruti Ritz car outside his house at night. On March 29, around 7 am, the family saw that the windscreen was broken, and the headlights and bumper set were missing.

Miscreants also stole an AC ventilator compartment and audio system from a Hyundai i10 car belonging to Shashank J. He told the police that he heard a loud sound around 4.15 am on Sunday. When he came out, he found some men breaking the windscreen. The gang had come in a Hyundai Santro bearing registration number MH-16-MN-1505, he said. Mohammed Rafeeq, the driver of KMF managing director, told the police that the vehicle was parked in front of the MD’s house in Jayanagar on Sunday. On April 1, he found the window broken and the stereo stolen.

Another car from which a stereo was stolen belonged to his neighbour, Kathalene. Yet another victim was techie Vikas Melvin Lobo, who found a man checking the back seat of his Maruti Brezza on March 29. When he rushed towards him, the miscreant stole a water bottle worth Rs 700 and escaped.