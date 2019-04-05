Feral and ferocious: Bengaluru goes to the dogs

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the animal birth control (ABC) programme has taken a backseat this Lok Sabha elections, cases of feral dogs causing trouble to both residents and wildlife are on the rise in the city.

Residents living in many southern and western parts of the city like Uttarahalli-Kengeri, Kanakpura and Bannerghatta Roads are doing their best to escape from the jaws of these aggressive canines. In the last one week, these feral dogs have started hunting the city’s wildlife too. Two antelopes were killed due to attacks by a pack of dogs in the southern parts of the city bordering Turahalli reserve forests.

In separate incidents, dogs have even killed deer, hares, peacocks, jungle fowls, sheep, partridges and other small mammals.Residents in Banashankari, RR Nagar, Poorna Prajna Nagar, Chennasandra, Vasantpura and nearby areas have been complaining that during night hours, a pack of 10-15 dogs can be seen roaming and hounding commuters. A resident of Banashankari VIth Stage told The New Indian Express that people dread crossing the streets in my area after it gets dark.

“Dogs not only attack people and wild animals, but also scatter the leftover meat waste dumped on the roads. After sunset, it is difficult to walk around our colonies as these stray dogs tend to attack children and old people. The BBMP has stopped taking any action against people dumping meat waste and food waste on Uttarhalli-Kengeri Road,” said a local resident Ankit.

HG Shubha, another resident added, “Even for short distances, now, we take a vehicle. It is not possible to deal with an aggressive dog. We always carry a stick to drive them away but they refused to be cowed down.”

According to United Conservation Movement (UCM), the problem of feral dogs in the city is so acute that they have been found chasing spotted deer in Turahalli near Uttarhalli. A survey by the group also revealed remains of deer kills and cat at two different locations in the forest which is a critical lung space for the city.

An activist Bhanuprakash said, “Dog menace is due to improper disposal of food waste by resorts, hotels and eateries around Bannerghatta in Ragihalli area.”

When contacted, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials said that new tenders have been called for taking up the animal birth control programme in all the eight zones of the city. But due to the model code of conduct, it has been delayed. The programme is expected to take off after two weeks, said Assistant Director (Animal Husbandry), South division, Dr D Krishnegowda.

He added, “However, extension program has been going on from March 1 to control the dog population. But the new program will definitely help in tackling the problem of feral dogs. Last July, there was a setback to the ABC program as activists had protested but now the program has taken off recently.”

‘Feeding stray dogs adds to the menace’

Usually, stray dogs roam in a pack comprising 10-15 dogs between 10pm and 6 am in the city. “Large scale dumping of food and meat waste as well as segregation of waste on city roads has made the problem worse,” said Dr Krishnegowda. “Feral dogs are carnivorous animals and given an opportunity, they will hunt deer and other mammals too for fresh meat. Residents too tend to feed stray dogs and this adds to the existing problem.” However, those associated with Citizens for Animal Birth Control programme said that the BBMP has failed to tackle the issue. The number of sterilizations being done has also come down in the city.