Home Cities Bengaluru

Post on Kodigehalli underpass in Bengaluru lands residents in trouble

The residents gave the credit for the underpass project to Congress leaders like Rural Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kodigehalli underpass was opened to the public following demand from commuters.

Kodigehalli underpass was opened to the public following demand from commuters. A few works are, however, still pending on the 700-metre long stretch | express

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of Vidyaranyapura residents are in trouble for their Facebook post on the Kodigehalli underpass which was recently opened.The residents gave the credit for the underpass project to Congress leaders, including Rural Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda who is the party candidate for Bangaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, while blaming BJP nominee and union minister D V Sadananda Gowda. They said no credit goes to the sitting MP.

Gajendra Babu A (35), leader of a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) team, has filed a police complaint against Venkatapathi Hari and others who posted it on Facebook after MLC YA Narayanaswamy approached the chief electoral officer (CEO).

The CEO asked the nodal officer of the constituency and the MCC team to look into the issue. On Tuesday, Babu and other officers visited the underpass and learnt that it was not inaugurated by anyone, but merely thrown open for commuters for the past three days.

According to Babu's complaint with the police, Hari's April 1 post stated: "Today we have cleared the Kodigehall underpass for traffic movement. Small minor works pending which will continue. No hassle for traffic movement. Requesting all the concerned to use the underpass.Thanking our MLA/Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for his Sincere efforts in resolving this very long pending issue. (IMPORTANT REMINDER)No credit to bjp representatives Sadananda Gowda or Kusuna Manjunath corporator of ward 09 Vidyaranyapura in this project...(sic)".

An investigating officer from Kodigehalli police station said a case has been filed against Hari and others under IPC section 171 G.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodigehalli underpass Kodigehalli underpass FB post Kodigehalli underpass credits Krishna Byre Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp