Post on Kodigehalli underpass in Bengaluru lands residents in trouble

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of Vidyaranyapura residents are in trouble for their Facebook post on the Kodigehalli underpass which was recently opened.The residents gave the credit for the underpass project to Congress leaders, including Rural Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda who is the party candidate for Bangaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, while blaming BJP nominee and union minister D V Sadananda Gowda. They said no credit goes to the sitting MP.

Gajendra Babu A (35), leader of a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) team, has filed a police complaint against Venkatapathi Hari and others who posted it on Facebook after MLC YA Narayanaswamy approached the chief electoral officer (CEO).

The CEO asked the nodal officer of the constituency and the MCC team to look into the issue. On Tuesday, Babu and other officers visited the underpass and learnt that it was not inaugurated by anyone, but merely thrown open for commuters for the past three days.

According to Babu's complaint with the police, Hari's April 1 post stated: "Today we have cleared the Kodigehall underpass for traffic movement. Small minor works pending which will continue. No hassle for traffic movement. Requesting all the concerned to use the underpass.Thanking our MLA/Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for his Sincere efforts in resolving this very long pending issue. (IMPORTANT REMINDER)No credit to bjp representatives Sadananda Gowda or Kusuna Manjunath corporator of ward 09 Vidyaranyapura in this project...(sic)".

An investigating officer from Kodigehalli police station said a case has been filed against Hari and others under IPC section 171 G.