Home Cities Bengaluru

Two dead as roof of under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

Cops said that the incident occurred around 4.30 am when more than 30  workers were busy at work when a portion of the roof collapsed on them.

Published: 05th April 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two workers were killed on the spot while 12 others were injured after a portion of the roof of an under-construction multi-level car parking building collapsed on Friday at the APMC premises in RMC Yard near Yeshavanthpura.

The roof collapsed on the third floor while the labourers were busy working. While the reason for the mishap is yet to be known, police are not ruling out substandard quality of work. Umashankar, an engineer has been arrested soon after the incident came to light.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Goswami, (23), a native of West Bengal and Rakesh, (21), of Bihar. 

The injured identified so far are Omprakash, Girij, Abdul Amed, Chotu Buiah, Sham Goswami,  Nasir Shek, from Bihar and West Bengal, Devraj, Hanumanth, Doddappa and Siddaraju from Yadagir in Kalaburagi district. They are recovering in a private hospital. 

A police officer said that the incident occurred around 4.30 am when more than 30  workers were busy at work when a portion of the roof collapsed on them. Some of them jumped to escape the falling debris. 

Rahul and Rakesh, however, were killed on the spot. Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured workers immediately.

The APMC has given the contract to a private builder 'Star Construction' to build the multi-level car parking structure, the police said. The support structure on the third floor collapsed along with the concrete and led to the mishap, the police officer added. 

A case of negligence has been filed against the construction company and engineer, contractor have been booked for further legal action, the police officer said.

Siddaraju, one of the injured said that "Some of them were at second floor while few were at third floor when the incident occurred."

It is said that APMC has given Rs 22 crore to the builder to construct the parking lot with a deadline of 24 months, the police are verifying if the contractor had taken permission for allowing the labourers to work in the night and experts have inspected the spot to submit the report. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
roof collapse Bengaluru roof collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp