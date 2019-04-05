Two dead as roof of under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two workers were killed on the spot while 12 others were injured after a portion of the roof of an under-construction multi-level car parking building collapsed on Friday at the APMC premises in RMC Yard near Yeshavanthpura.

The roof collapsed on the third floor while the labourers were busy working. While the reason for the mishap is yet to be known, police are not ruling out substandard quality of work. Umashankar, an engineer has been arrested soon after the incident came to light.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Goswami, (23), a native of West Bengal and Rakesh, (21), of Bihar.

The injured identified so far are Omprakash, Girij, Abdul Amed, Chotu Buiah, Sham Goswami, Nasir Shek, from Bihar and West Bengal, Devraj, Hanumanth, Doddappa and Siddaraju from Yadagir in Kalaburagi district. They are recovering in a private hospital.

A police officer said that the incident occurred around 4.30 am when more than 30 workers were busy at work when a portion of the roof collapsed on them. Some of them jumped to escape the falling debris.

Rahul and Rakesh, however, were killed on the spot. Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured workers immediately.

The APMC has given the contract to a private builder 'Star Construction' to build the multi-level car parking structure, the police said. The support structure on the third floor collapsed along with the concrete and led to the mishap, the police officer added.

A case of negligence has been filed against the construction company and engineer, contractor have been booked for further legal action, the police officer said.

Siddaraju, one of the injured said that "Some of them were at second floor while few were at third floor when the incident occurred."

It is said that APMC has given Rs 22 crore to the builder to construct the parking lot with a deadline of 24 months, the police are verifying if the contractor had taken permission for allowing the labourers to work in the night and experts have inspected the spot to submit the report.