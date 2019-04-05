South India’s transcendental love for idli fails to fade away in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : It is time to celebrate the humble idli. Coinciding around World Idli Day last week, a leading food aggregator revealed that our staple food is the most ordered breakfast item on its India home delivery platform with Bengaluru topping the charts for its love for the idli.

We won’t go into the complicated origins of the idli, however, what we can tell you is that there are several reasons why this steamed delicacy has won the hearts and taste buds of millions around the world. There is no getting away from the fact that idlis are one of the most convenient food items to make at home, order at a restaurant or pack to go. Often enjoyed with hot sambhar, coconut chutney and spicy podi, idlis supply enough nutrition for a healthy head start to our day each morning.

Idlis are also easy to digest, thanks to the grinding and fermentation process of the rice and lentil batter. No wonder, squished up idli is a new born baby’s first food and the recommended food dish for people recovering from any ailments. Another universal appeal for the idli is its affordability factor making it one of the cheapest items on the menu as a complete meal in itself.

There are also many variations in the preparation of idlis with the addition of ragi and oats which provides an additional health twist to this all-time favourite. Then there are the rava idlis, button idlis, thatte idlis, podi idlis, vegetable stuffed idlis, and now, hold your breath, idli burger and chocolate idlis!

Opinion differs widely when people are asked about their favourite places to eat these soft and fluffy savoury rice cakes. Some prefer the conventional darshini’s, while others swear by some unnamed corner shop in their neighbourhood. Many of the legendary restaurant names usually surface around the Malleshwaram, Basavanagudi and Jayanagar area, however, some local favourites can be found in the vicinity of Koramangala, Domlur and Hosur Road localities.

Here are our picks for the best idli fix in town

● Annapoorani, Indira Nagar

● South Kitchen, Basavanagudi

● New Krishna Bhavan, Sampige Road

● Taaza Thindi, Jayanagar

● Siddappa Hotel, Ashwath Nagar

● Brahmin’s Coffee Bar, Basavangudi

● Veena Stores, Malleshwaram

● Sagar Fast Food, Koramangala

● Shree Vishnu Thatte Idli, Domlur

● Vidyarthi Bhavan, Basavanagudi

● Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR), Lalbagh Road

● Bonsouth, Koramangala

● Sri Raghavendra Stores, Malleshwaram

● Sree Renukambha Bidadi Thatte Idli, Mysore Road

● Chetty’s Coffee, New BEL Road

● Thaenga Mara Kadai, SG Palaya

● Madurai Idli Shop, Indiranagar

● Brahmin’s Thatte Idli,

multiple locations

● Samrat Restaurant, Race Course Rd

● CTR, Malleshwaram