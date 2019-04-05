Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic cops in Bengaluru launch operation over violation of rules, misconduct by ambulance drivers

While ambulance drivers are contributing to saving people’s lives, there has been several misuse of the emergency vehicle by drivers or violation of other laws.

Published: 05th April 2019 11:20 PM

Ambulance

Representational image | Shriram BN

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Usually lauded for their work in contributing to saving people’s lives, ambulance drivers in the city were in for a reality check recently. The traffic police last week held a meeting with hospital personnel to stress upon the need for them to follow all the road safety rules diligently. After coming across several instances involving misuse of the emergency vehicle by drivers, or violation of other laws, Bengaluru City Traffic Police held a meeting on March 30 with representatives of hospitals regarding the conduct of ambulance drivers.

“We have submitted a list of observations,” P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said, talking about how several ambulance drivers are found misusing the siren. “There are classifications for siren usage. Ambulance drivers are not supposed to use it if they are carrying a deceased person, or if they are commuting with other medical staff back to the hospital, or are carrying patients who may be ill but are not in a life-threatening situation,” he added. 

Traffic police personnel often also come across ambulance drivers who are driving under the influence of alcohol, or using it to go to any other location they wish to travel to, Harishekaran said. “This is why we decided to hold a meeting with hospital representatives to discuss the matter. We have instructed traffic constables to carry out special drives to stop and check ambulance drivers, in non-emergency situations, for drunk driving cases.” 

Among the observations submitted by the traffic police are instances wherein ambulance drivers indulge in smoking, drinking or behaving in a rude manner while on duty. Some of them drive on the left side of the road and get stuck in traffic unnecessarily, while others do not have the required driving skills and drive the vehicle in a rash manner, putting themselves, the patient and the public nearby at risk. Many of them do not maintain the ambulance in a good condition. 

According to traffic police estimates, there are around 1,000 ambulances operating in the city, of which 91 are ‘108 ambulances’. The number includes about 500 private ambulance service providers, 125 private hospitals and nursing home ambulances, and 32 government hospital ambulances. These vehicles also come to the city from areas on the outskirts, and neighbouring places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which adds to the ambulance population in the city by 20 to 30 per cent each day. 

