Ugadi spirit brings KR Market in Bengaluru back to its bustling self

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : As soon as you step into KR Market, you are bound to get struck with the palpable difference that the place has witnessed over the last week. Just a day back, the once chaotic place, bubbling with vendors vying for space on footpaths, was devoid of all the encroachments. A day before Ugadi, however, the quietude is all gone and the usual excitement that marks the shopping hub ahead of a festival is ago.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had cleared off the encroachments and unauthorised shops last week after the Karnataka High Court came down heavily on the civic agency for failing to comply with the fire safety guidelines and allowing illegal construction of shops in the market. A total of 2,021 encroachments were removed while dozens of unauthorised shops were pulled down.

As traders and vendors continued to look forward to doing good business on Ugadi, their prayers seem to have got answered, as people throng the area for festival shopping. “We are happy that BBMP gave us permission to work during Ugadi but we are anxious about when we may also get evicted from the market. We are waiting for the court order,” Aslam Basha, a fruit vendor who has been in the area for 10 years, said.

Shekar, a flower vendor, is expecting 50-100 customers on the occasion festival as compared to the 20 customers he gets on a normal day. “I will stay here no matter what. There is no other place for me to go,” he said, adding that this business has been his sole income for the 22 years. He is expecting good earnings, since flowers rise for the occasion. “I will double the prices if the number of customers is high. The market has been down lately and we are hoping that Ugadi will bring back some profit,” he said.

Though traders are anxious about their livelihood, buyers, who have been regular visitors to the market for several years, are curious about the changes the smart city project will bring. “Last week, the footpaths were cleared, and the vendors were selling inside the market. The corporation had made more space so customers could walk more freely,” said Soumya Sharath, who has been shopping here for 30 years during every festival. “The new market sounds interesting but we can only wait and see,” she added.

Other buyers in the market shared similar views, though several of them also expressed sadness that the traders that may eventually have to move. “Giving it a facelift is a good initiative but there are a few sellers that I visit regularly for fruits and vegetables, especially during Ugadi. I will have to find other vendors if they are evicted from here,” Susheela Natarajan, another regular buyer in the market, said.