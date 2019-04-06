Bengaluru building collapse: Man saves two before jumping off

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Construction worker Hanumanth who suffered leg injuries in Friday’s roof collapse at the APMC Yard, saved two workers. The 25-year-old man managed to pull them out of the debris before jumping to the ground from the first floor.

Hanumanth, who hails from Yadgir, told The New Indian Express that he had arrived at the site around 10 pm on Thursday and had been asked to sleep on the first floor till midnight as the concrete mixing machine was to arrive late. “There were about 20 people on the third floor. As the roof collapsed, I noticed there were two people trapped near me as the debris fell on first and ground floors too. I pulled them out and then jumped,” he said.

Residents of the neighbourhood rushed to the spot when they heard the screams for help and called fire and emergency services. Hanumanth, who sustained leg injuries in the jump, was rushed to a hospital and discharged after treatment. He had come to the city in search of work along with his wife and a two-year-old daughter.

Six of the workers including himself who were at the accident spot hail from Yadgir, he said. Poor lighting hampered initial rescue efforts till the arrival of the fire and emergency services, witnesses said. An officer of the RMC Yard police station said ‘Star Infratech’ company owner Chandrashekar who had taken the contract of the construction, and site engineer Umashankar were arrested.