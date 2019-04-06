Bengaluru film set blast: Producer held, victim’s kin yet to get aid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight days after the tragic incident that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter during shooting for Ranam, the Bagalur police tracked down and arrested K Srinivas, the film’s producer. The duo were killed on the spot when a cylinder exploded during a stunt scene. Four days ago, the person responsible for the stunts, Subhash, was also arrested. Director V Samudra and stunt director Vijayan are still at large.

A senior police officer said that the prime accused Srinivas R alias Kanakapura Srinivas, was arrested from JC Nagar. After interrogation, he was produced before the chief judicial and judicial magistrate first class court, Devanahalli, and has been remanded to judicial custody for now.

A police official said that during interrogation, Srinivas claimed not to have been at the spot when the explosion happened. He also said that he had reached out to relatives of the victim on learning of the incident.

Meanwhile, it’s been a little over a week since the incident, but there has been no compensation provided to the kin of the deceased, said Abhilash N, a friend of the family. Neither the film chamber nor the Ranam crew have come forward to offer any assistance, he claimed.

Actor Chetan, who is playing the lead role in the film, said, “I have been in constant contact with the victim’s family and I had spoken to the producer regarding a compensation. But a day later, he stopped responding, and I found out that he was arrested. I want the compensation to be given at the earliest as I have promised the family about it.”