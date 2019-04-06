Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I’m happiest when I’m informed the restaurant is full-house', speaks Bengaluru chef

Zakir Shaikh, who is head chef of Hangover in HSR Layout feels that slow cooking with Indian authentic dishes is a new trend.

Published: 06th April 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Zakir Shaikh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : When are you happiest at work?

When I’m informed that the restaurant is a full-house!

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

Patrons mostly ask to pair authentic Indian cuisine course wise.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

Deep fried starters.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

Tuna steaks, I believe in sustainable Tuna harvest sadly which is yet to be adopted in India.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

Segreto Dubai, where I love the swordfish steak Sicilian style.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.


Well this one’s tricky, but there was one embarrassing cookery show where I had to clean and grill a live lobster, opened up the bag in front of 20 ladies and got bitten by a mud crab. The team goofed up the bag itself and it was about to go live on YouTube! That was an experience.

What is the best recent food trend?

It has always been there, but slow cooking with Indian authentic dishes, which was passed before as fusion is now becoming more authentic, which is good for serious culinary professionals. Otherwise, Indian progressive fusion food was a bit confusing to the patrons and some experts stretched it too far.

Zakir Shaikh, Head Chef, Hangover, HSR Layout

