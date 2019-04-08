BDA stops online payment of property tax till  first May 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you plan to pay property tax for your Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) property online, you need to wait for nearly two more months to do so, as the BDA has temporarily stopped accepting online payments.

An announcement on the website stated that due to maintenance issues, online payments cannot be made from March 31. "Payment of property tax will be made online from May 1," it reads.There are 79,332 BDA property tax payers across the city. Systems manager K Chethan told TNIE, "We have updated figures up to March 29. Till that date, a total of 16,536 property owners have paid `6,68,15,664 as tax online." The overall tax amount due to BDA from its property owners is `41,82,92,365, he added.

Another top official said the exact amount collected offline was not available. "A total of 65% of the overall owners have paid their taxes already," he said. Physical payments will be completely stopped after May 1, he added.

The property tax charged by BDA depends on the prevailing Guidance Value fixed by the Stamps and Registrations Department.Elaborating, another official said that ` 540 was charged as tax in the case of a 20x30 sq feet property, and ` 1,000 in the case of a 30x40 sq feet property. For a 60x40 sq ft site, `4,000 was charged, while it touched `7,500 for a 50x80 sq site.

There are 12 BDA layouts as of now (57 layouts have been developed and handed over to BBMP) and 300-plus layouts built by private developers that have been approved by the Authority. BDA layouts exist in HRBR Layout, OMBR Layout, Anjanapura Township, Banashankari, Visvesvaraya Layout, Arkavathy Layout, Arkavathy Layout Extension, Nandini Layout, JP Nagar, BTM Layout and Visveswaraiah Layout extension.

BDA flats are located at Kanminike, Kalahalli, Gunjur, Komaghatta, Malagala, Doddabanahalli, Valagerahalli and Alur.Regarding flats, the official said, "BDA charges `1.45 per square foot in case the owner occupies the flat. This is doubled to `2.90 per square foot in case it is rented out."