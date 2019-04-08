Home Cities Bengaluru

Children take to the streets against garbage menace in Marathahalli

Students spread a green message near Marathahalli railway bridge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 70 children joined hands and staged a protest under the Marathahalli railway bridge against the garbage menace in their locality. They also walked down a 2-kilometre stretch, urging passersby not to throw garbage carelessly by the roadside.

According to the young protesters, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not provided door-to-door garbage collection facility in Marathahalli. Many residents as well as BBMP contractors dump garbage below the Marathahalli bridge, they alleged.

“We are residing here from the past eight years. When we step outside the apartment, we see garbage. The place stinks and has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Our parents have spoken to the civic officials several times but in vain,” said Manaswinee, a Class 6 student.

Six-year-old Kyna Singh told The New Indian Express: “We should say no to garbage and yes to plants. Instead of throwing garbage on roadside, we should plant trees. Many animals try eating from the waste and they invariably consume plastic or glass pieces.”

Another Class 6 girl Adit Johari said, “We want to keep our society clean. We do not have garbage facilities. BBMP needs to wake up and solve the garbage problem in the city. Bengaluru is known for being a green city, not a garbage city.”

