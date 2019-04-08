Forget cricket, kids in Bengaluru warm up to offbeat sports this summer

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come summer time and the biggest concern parents face is how to help their children pass time. While sporting activities seem to be the top choice among parents, cricket, football and the like are now passe. Just ask Mervin Coello, Marketing and Sales Manager at Coles Sports World, Frazer Town, where more than 100 students have registered to learn wave boarding. “This is a new trend. When I asked my students, they said they have seen it in Hollywood movies,” he says.

CE asked around and found that parents are looking for interesting summer camps to enhance their children’s creative skills and personality. This year, horse riding, mixed martial arts and gymnastics are a hit among kids. Bangalore Horse Riding Schools, Jakkur, has observed that most children registering are aged between 4-18 years. At the class, children aren’t just taught how to sit on or ride a horse but are also taught personality development skills.

“Kids learn to connect with the animal and gain confidence this way. Last year we had around 25 students and this year it has increased to 30,” says Navneeth Raj, owner of the school. Parents too have noticed a change in their children, with some even reporting that kids with anxiety or a phobia towards animals are calmer after the class.

Mixed Martial Arts is another interesting choice among children. Training is given to children to improve their flexibility and they are taught karate, taekwondo, jiu jitsu and boxing. “Children are taught to be fearless and are equipped with methods of self-defence. The kids become active mentally and physically,” explains Ramesh Shiva, owner of Leo Martial Arts, Banashankari.

Such activities also help children channelise their energy better, says Sahana K, mother of a eight-year-old. “My son Pratyush Praveen has attention deficit disorder (ADD). He has been into karate and MMA since November and I have observed great changes. So, I enrolled him in the summer camp too,” she says.

If you thought only adults hit the gym, think again. According to Anuradha Namashivaya, owner of Aerial Zone Gymnastic Summer Camp, JP Nagar, children have been taking to gymnastic programmes since it helps them test their balance and flexibility. Most children enrolled here fall in the 6-10 years age group. For children between 3-6 years, trainers focus on warm-up techniques.

For parents, the biggest boon these camps provide is the relief of knowing that their child is being engaged creatively. “I do not have to worry about my child when I am at work. I finally see her opening up to other kids,” says Pooja Jasmine, an IT professional.