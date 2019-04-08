Home Cities Bengaluru

Get ready to pay higher road fines post polls

Those indulging in traffic rules violations, including overspeeding, triple riding and parking in no-parking zones, will soon have to shell out increased fine amounts.

Published: 08th April 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those indulging in traffic rules violations, including overspeeding, triple riding and parking in no-parking zones, will soon have to shell out increased fine amounts.“To step up our enforcement, we have proposed a hike in traffic offences. Offenders get away with paying just Rs 100 in many cases, such as parking in a no-parking zone, jumping signal, driving in a no-entry zone, using horn in prohibhited places, etc. This will go up to Rs 500,” said P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) expects instances of violations to come down with stricter enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act.The traffic police department had proposed the hike in July 2018 to the transport department. As per the proposal, fines for dangerous driving, which includes driving on footpaths, may go up to Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for scooters, cars, and yellow-board transport vehicles, respectively, while for underage driving, it may be increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 500. Those of age but driving without a licence may have to shell out Rs 2,000 instead of the existing Rs 1,000. Fine for overspeeding could go up to Rs 500 from Rs 300, and that for racing may be doubled from the current Rs 500.

“We have approved the proposed hike with a few changes,” Additional Transport Commissioner Hemanth Kumar said. “The file is with the chief secretary’s office and we are awaiting their approval. It will be notified after two months due to code of conduct,” he added.

Other violations listed in the proposal include permitting others to use one’s licence, non-disclosure of documents, not having motor vehicle insurance, carrying excess passengers, etc. As per the recent statistics shared by BTP, 2,08,161 cases of wrong parking and 1,69,177 cases of signal jumping were booked in January and February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road fines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp