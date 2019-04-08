Get ready to pay higher road fines post polls

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those indulging in traffic rules violations, including overspeeding, triple riding and parking in no-parking zones, will soon have to shell out increased fine amounts.“To step up our enforcement, we have proposed a hike in traffic offences. Offenders get away with paying just Rs 100 in many cases, such as parking in a no-parking zone, jumping signal, driving in a no-entry zone, using horn in prohibhited places, etc. This will go up to Rs 500,” said P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) expects instances of violations to come down with stricter enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act.The traffic police department had proposed the hike in July 2018 to the transport department. As per the proposal, fines for dangerous driving, which includes driving on footpaths, may go up to Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for scooters, cars, and yellow-board transport vehicles, respectively, while for underage driving, it may be increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 500. Those of age but driving without a licence may have to shell out Rs 2,000 instead of the existing Rs 1,000. Fine for overspeeding could go up to Rs 500 from Rs 300, and that for racing may be doubled from the current Rs 500.

“We have approved the proposed hike with a few changes,” Additional Transport Commissioner Hemanth Kumar said. “The file is with the chief secretary’s office and we are awaiting their approval. It will be notified after two months due to code of conduct,” he added.

Other violations listed in the proposal include permitting others to use one’s licence, non-disclosure of documents, not having motor vehicle insurance, carrying excess passengers, etc. As per the recent statistics shared by BTP, 2,08,161 cases of wrong parking and 1,69,177 cases of signal jumping were booked in January and February.