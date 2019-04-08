Man demands funding claiming to be chief secretary, FIR lodged

Home Cities Bengaluru

TM Vijaya Bhaskar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar has filed a case against a person who allegedly forged his signature and impersonated him over a call to get sponsorship from a bank to take part in a sports meet.

The incident took place on January 14, and the complaint was filed the same day with Vidhana Soudha police. However, Vidhana Soudha police transferred the case to Upparpet police, based on the place of commission of the offence, as the bank contacted by the accused is in the Upparpet jurisdiction. Now, Upparpet police have registered an FIR.

The complaint says the Bengaluru zonal manager of Bank of India, Eshwarappa, had contacted Vijaya Bhaskar on January 14 and informed him that a person had claimed to be the chief secretary, and asked Eshwarappa to sanction a sponsorship of `28,000. This was for the Badminton Sports Association Of India For Challenged to attend the Victor Denmark Para-Badminton competition. He also informed Vijaya Bhaskar that a person, who identified himself as Jayadeeban Ramamoorthey, had submitted an application in the name of Badminton Sports Association Of India For Challenged, which had the chief secretary’s name and signature. The signature turned out to be forged, and a shocked Vijaya Bhaskar denied that he had ever got in touch with Eshwarappa.

Police said they have registered the FIR, but are yet to trace the accused and ascertain whether there is indeed a person by the name whom the accused claims needs a sponsorship.

