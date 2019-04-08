Metro line: 186 trees under threat on All Saint’s Church premises

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: All Saint’s Church, which will be celebrating its 150th year this November, may lose its green canopy in near future. As many as 186 trees on its premises will be felled to make way for the underground section of the Gottigere-Nagwara Metro line, allege green activists. On Saturday morning, activists along with members of the church counted the number of trees which will face the BMRCL’s axe. Most of the trees that are under threat are over 100 years old, they told The New Indian Express.

“The part which is going to be acquired by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has many lush green trees. The city has already lost a lot of greenery due to Metro work, and we can’t let it continue. Here at risk we have both the green canopy and the church which stands as a heritage building. Development should not be at the cost of environment,” said Arun Prasad, an activist.

Ebenezer, an office-bearer of the Church committee, said, “How can we let such a huge canopy get destroyed. We have many trees, including sandalwood, banyan, mango, bamboo and oak, here. Children play and senior citizens take a walk inside the church’s green premises. If this place is demolished, we will lose one of our heritage sites.”

“I have been visiting the church for the past 23 years. During the weekends I come and spend my whole day here because of the shade and cool breeze. If the greenery is gone, the campus will lose its charm,” said Keerthana Tulip.

Christropher HD, who has started an online petition to save the All Saint’s Church, said, “If BMRCL goes ahead with the plan, both the gates of the premises will be closed. People might even stop coming here then.”

Another member of the church said that they will even lose the school for special children and a pavillion hall where many wedding ceremonies take place.