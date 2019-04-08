Home Cities Bengaluru

Realtor hacked to death post Ugadi celebrations

A 38-year-old realtor was allegedly hacked to death by his friends over a quarrel that erupted while playing cards during Ugadi celebrations late on Saturday night.

Published: 08th April 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old realtor was allegedly hacked to death by his friends over a quarrel that erupted while playing cards during Ugadi celebrations late on Saturday night. The deceased, Ramesh, a resident of Hosakerehalli, ran a real estate firm in Girinagar.

Police are yet to establish where and when Ramesh was stabbed before his body was dumped in Krishnappa Layout in Rajarajeshawarinagar. Around 6 am on Sunday, an elderly person noticed the body in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Police inspected the crime scene and shifted the body for postmortem.  There was no CCTV camera footage in the area. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hacked to death murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp