Realtor hacked to death post Ugadi celebrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old realtor was allegedly hacked to death by his friends over a quarrel that erupted while playing cards during Ugadi celebrations late on Saturday night. The deceased, Ramesh, a resident of Hosakerehalli, ran a real estate firm in Girinagar.

Police are yet to establish where and when Ramesh was stabbed before his body was dumped in Krishnappa Layout in Rajarajeshawarinagar. Around 6 am on Sunday, an elderly person noticed the body in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Police inspected the crime scene and shifted the body for postmortem. There was no CCTV camera footage in the area. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused.