Home Cities Bengaluru

Wanted: More cops to manage traffic in Bengaluru

Rapid urbanisation is responsible for congestion, peak hours are especially difficult to monitor, say traffic police

Published: 08th April 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

The department requires at least 2,000 more cops to regulate traffic better

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of vehicles in Bengaluru has increased this year to 80.45 lakh from 74.06 lakh in 2018. With such rapid rise in vehicle population, the traffic police department is finding it difficult to manage the chaos on the roads, especially during peak hours. With a huge shortfall in the number of personnel manning the traffic on busy streets, it’s no wonder that both the cops as well as the commuters are left stressed out.

Currently, there are about 3,400 traffic personnel in the city, with almost 500-700 deployed in each division. The department requires at least 2,000 more cops to regulate the traffic better, according to P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner (Traffic). “Bengaluru is growing at a fast pace. With the elevated corridor and Satellite Town Ring Road projects coming up, we definitely need more people to monitor the roads. Also, road widening would be a viable option,” Harishekaran said. The department has already sent a proposal to the state government for recruiting extra manpower, and hope the team will be boosted in three months.

Traffic police personnel put the blame for the congestion on rapid urbanisation. During peak hours, it is impossible to control the traffic, a constable at Hebbal told CE, talking about how difficult it is to even catch the offenders in the heavy traffic.

Areas like Mehkri Circle, Hebbal, Tin Factory, Silk Board, Nagwara, Domlur and those near IT Parks experience more vehicle movement during the day. Also, the officials have observed an increase in the number of footpath riders, who often cite being late to work as the reason for violating the rule.

Traffic experts suggest using helicopters to catch serious offenders. “Instead of hiring extra officials, we could use other advanced methods to regulate traffic. Maybe if the traffic police department gets a helicopter that enables an aerial view, we will get a clearer picture,”  transport engineering expert M N Sreehari added.

Ashish Verma, associate professor, transportation systems engineering, Indian Institute of Science, echoed the thought. Better technology is a more efficient way to curb traffic instead of relying on people, he said. “Regulation of traffic should be put into force and better applications and technology can be used. With this amount of traffic, recording movement of vehicles using technology is more efficient,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
traffic Bengaluru bengaluru traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp