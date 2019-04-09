Gang of four attacks, robs realtor and his friends in Bengaluru

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A realtor and two of his friends, who had come to the city from Coimbatore were assaulted and robbed by a gang of four men. The gang came in an autorickshaw and assaulted the realtor and his friends with a knife and hollow bricks in JP Nagar, before robbing them of their two mobile phones and Rs 15,000 in cash, and escaping.

Dharshan (21), a resident of Coimbatore, filed a complaint with the JP Nagar police on Saturday. According to the complaint, Dharshan and his friends reached Silk Board Junction early on Saturday, and were looking for directon to JP Nagar. They found two autorickshaws parked by the roadside. They asked one for help, and asked the man who offered to help to get into their car.

Meanwhile, the second autorickshaw with three men inside started following the car. When Dharshan was near Karumariamman Temple in JP Nagar second phase, they intercepted the car. The person inside Dharshan’s car pulled out a knife. The three men attacked them with bricks and a knife. They robbed them of an iPhone, an Android phone, and Rs 15,000 in cash before escaping in the autorickshaw.