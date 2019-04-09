Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of eight amateur arms dealers held in Bengaluru

According to the police, the gang, working as auto drivers, masons and other such jobs, would rob houses and shops in their area and con unsuspecting victims with the ‘rice pulling’ trick as well. 

Published: 09th April 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

The gang of eight was caught on Sunday selling weapons

The gang of eight was caught on Sunday selling weapons | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A gang of eight, working as daily wage labourers during the day and moonlighting as amateur arms dealers at night, were nabbed by the City Crime Bureau (CCB) on Sunday. A special team, formed by the CCB, seized two country made pistols, live cartridges as well as an air gun from the gang in RT Nagar. 

According to the police, the gang, working as auto drivers, masons and other such jobs, would rob houses and shops in their area and con unsuspecting victims with the ‘rice pulling’ trick as well. The arrested are identified as Shakil Ahemed, (24), a resident of Kanakanagar in Hebbal, Sharvan Katri, (32), of Rajasthan, Imran Khan, (31), of Amaravathi in Maharashtra, Jaleel Umar, (29), of Bhatkal, Rafi Ahemed Khan alais Rahil, (31), of Kolar, Syed Vaseem, (25), of Nagawara, Mohemed Hasan Ansari, (43) of Mumbai,  and Imran Rahis, (23), of Sultan Palya. Two more accused, believed to be from Chennai,  however, remain at large and efforts are on to nab them. 

“The prime accused Shakil managed to source pistols from Maharashtra and other places,” said City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar on Monday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior officer from the CCB said that the police were tipped off about the gang when they were hunting for illegal weapon sellers in and around Bengaluru.  

“Shakil had asked Imran Khan and his cousin Ansari to bring the weapons. They would approach people, convincing them that they would become rich if they kept the rice-pulling metal in their homes and then loot them. No one came forward to file a complaint,” the officer said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengauru Crime Bureau Bengaluru Police Bengaluru arms dealers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp