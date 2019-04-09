Karnataka High Court slams ‘dirty business’ in BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday rapped the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for delay in issuing Occupancy Certificate (OC) to flats of a builder at Hulimavu. Taking the civic body to task, the court observed that the issue of OC and khata had become “dirty business” in the BBMP. It also said the BBMP is being “dictated by agents and RTI activists” and “is not people friendly”. Justice S N Satyanarayana made these observations while hearing petition filed by Nakoda Constructions.

The court directed the then Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru South, L C Nagaraj, to explain under what powers he had asked the Stamps and Registration Department in his communication on June 9, 2016, to direct the sub-registrar concerned not to register the flats.

The court took this firm view after no documents were produced in support of the claim that the said communication was issued based on the Legislative House Committee which submitted the report on encroachment of lakes. The court pointed out that the communication in question was issued much earlier to the report published by the committee.

The court also asked the state government and the civic body to explain as to why the OC was not issued to Nakoda Constructions despite the Advocate General giving an opinion to issue OC on January 31, 2019. Nakoda Constructions had built a 29-floor building and was awaiting OC. The next hearing will be on April 12.

Provide security to complainant, court tells police chief

Bengaluru: The high court directed the City Police Commissioner to provide security to N Rakesh and his family. Rakesh, a resident of Jalahalli, had moved the court seeking protection after he allegedly did not get any response from the city police commissioner . He had claimed threat to his life after he filed a case with police in relation to seizure of EPIC Cards and other materials during the assembly elections.