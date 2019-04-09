Ola seeks level playing field for bike taxi business in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to a petition filed by ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), the High Court has directed the Transport Department to submit a report on action initiated against the operators running the business relating to use of bikes/motor-cycles as transport vehicles by April 16, 2019. Justice S Sujatha issued this direction after hearing arguments of Ola’s counsel and the Advocate General.

“No action is being taken by the transport authorities pursuant to the representation made by the petitioner. Keeping in mind the right to equality, no person/aggregator can be singled out in business activities when the rival competitors are allowed to continue such business or vice-versa,” the court said.

The company had moved the court seeking directions to the department to take necessary action to permit registration of bike taxies as transport vehicles and grant appropriate Contract Carriage permits in terms of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Ola has also urged the court to issue directions to the department to ensure that no motorcycles registered for personal use are allowed to be operated as taxies in any form or manner. “A uniform level playing field has to be maintained by the transport authorities. No discrimination can be made amongst the similarly placed aggregators/persons who are operating the motorcycles registered for personal use as transport vehicles,” Ola’s counsel said.

The AG, however, said the petitioner rushed to the court without approaching the transport department authorities. “Even if any representation as referred to in the petition is made, some breathing time is required for the authorities to act upon the same,” he argued.